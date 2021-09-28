SALISBURY — Abutters of a proposed 56-unit condominium project on Forest Road filed an appeal in Superior Court that could delay construction at least two years, according to their lawyer.
The Zoning Board of Appeals approved developer Steven Paquette’s plans for the project at 6 Forest Road in a 4-1 vote in July, with member John Schillizzi opposed.
But abutters who oppose the decision, including Garafalo Drive residents Terrence and Tiffany Marengi and George and Lori Mowbray, Forest Road residents Stephen Pivacek and Nancy Pivacek, and Lafayette Road residents Daniel and Lynn Welch, have hired Hill Law attorney Dennis Murphy to represent them in their effort to block the project.
Murphy filed an appeal Sept. 15 in Essex Superior Court in Salem and has asked the court to annul the Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals’ decision, claiming the board “acted arbitrarily, capriciously and abused its discretion” when approving the project.
Salisbury has exceeded the state’s Chapter 40B 10% affordable housing stock quota for many years, he said.
Murphy said he believes the town’s affordable housing stock is actually above 15% and the project should go back to the Zoning Board of Appeals without any threat of 40B regulations.
“In other words, sell the town on the merits of the project,” Murphy said. “Don’t trick them. Don’t threaten them. Don’t cajole them. This is either the third or fourth project that this developer has done in Salisbury. He knows that the town is over 10% because he helped to put it there. I don’t know whether or not there were shenanigans, but it certainly doesn’t look good from where I sit.”
Paquette reached an $800,000 purchase-and-sales agreement with the owners of the 28-acre property, Selectman Freeman Condon and his wife, Maureen Condon, who would pay the developer an additional $15,000 per unit approved over 50 ($10,000 for each unit over 40.)
Murphy also said he was very surprised the zoning board never brought up the fact the property was owned by a current selectman.
“I’m not sure that this project could have gotten through for any other developer, except for the fact that the owner selling the property is on the Board of Selectmen,” Murphy said. “That certainly doesn’t look good.”
Paquette said in an email that Murphy made an inappropriate suggestion since the Board of Selectmen does not have permitting authority over the project.
“The fact that the property is owned by a member of the Board of Selectmen is not a relevant fact in this process,” Paquette said.
Murphy said the case will need to be resolved with a judgment issued by Sept. 15, 2023, according to the Superior Court’s tracking order.
“If things stay on track, this is at least a two-year process,” he said.
Paquette said he reduced the size of the project by 26% (from 76 to 56 units) in an effort to work with abutters with whom he has met several times.
Paquette also said the plaintiffs have the right to pursue legal action but he believes it “will ultimately be an expensive and fruitless effort.”
“It is unfortunate that the plaintiffs wish to further litigate this matter, but we have no doubt whatsoever in our standing regarding the law and our ability to prevail,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
