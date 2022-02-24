AMESBURY — A former downtown business owner will be making a brief return to her old shop this weekend when Taylor Simpson presents a two-day stone and crystal pop-up event.
Simpson works as an interior designer but she owned Nest gift shop in the old Fuller Building at the corner of Main and Friend streets from 2014-17.
Simpson also owned a Nest location in Andover at the same time and admitted that she had spread herself pretty thin.
Nest opened as a boutique gift shop, with home accessories and other gifts to make one’s space warm and inviting.
But she had, in fact, stressed herself out so much that she suffered a stroke while standing behind the front counter of her Amesbury shop in late 2016.
“Life had just put too much on me,” Simpson said. “I had two shops and a design center and I was just too busy. So we closed when the lease was up in April of 2017.”
The CBD health and wellness store Hempire has been occupying the 2,500-square-foot space at 45 Main St. once known as Nest since shortly after Simpson left in 2017.
According to Hempire general manager and creative director Gina Saro, Simpson will be returning to her old shop space to host a “Rock of Ages” event with the owners of Greenland, New Hampshire,-based Shaman’s Dream, Elizabeth Tallman and Tim Harris, on Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
“We’re happy to support the local community in any way that we can,” Saro said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re going to have crystals, herbs, gems, as well as handmade jewelry in the store.”
Harris is also expected to be signing his new book, “The Ancient Stone Reading: First Steps On The Stone Path” during the two-day event, which will include a snow day on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“They will have some things that people will and will not have seen before and they will have crystals with them,” Simpson said. “I will also be putting my own stamp on it, too.”
Simpson said she intends to begin a traveling business featuring healing stones and thought that she had found the perfect venue to kick off her new career by briefly returning to her old space.
She said she gave Hempire owner Kirby Mastrangelo a call last week and received her approval for the two-day business homecoming.
“I’ve learned that, in life, sometimes you have to go back to something that is uncomfortable in order to make amends with it and move forward into what is next,” Simpson said. “For me, that space is and has been a representation of something that is uncomfortable. So I want to take it and move forward and Kirby was gracious and willing to allow me to do that.”
Simpson said she needed to learn how to walk and talk again before she would begin a road to true recovery over the past year and a half.
“I think it’s appropriate that I have a sort of full circle moment,” Simpson said. “I’ve been working with a shaman and a stone man on crystals and I decided that would be a great location for this pop-up of stones.”
According to Simpson, her former Amesbury shop is really the scene where her new life began.
“It was a new beginning for me, whether I wanted it or not,” Simpson said. “I just didn’t realize it back then. So I wanted to go back and make a new beautiful memory there.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.