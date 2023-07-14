AMESBURY — The city’s municipal election cycle is beginning to heat up as more candidates entertain dreams of becoming the next School Committee member, city councilor or mayor.
Nomination papers were made available May 18 and candidates have until Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. to obtain and submit papers. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7 with polling from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Papers are available for mayor, three at-large city councilor seats, six district city councilors slots, and three School Committee seats. The mayor and School Committee members would serve a four-year term, while city councilors serve two-year terms.
An additional two-year term is available on the School Committee as a result of Peter Hoyt’s resignation in November. Greg Noyes was elected to serve in the seat until the election.
Former City Councilor Richard Marggraf and Joshua Sorgini both pulled nomination papers for the position of mayor this week, joining incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove, John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei.
Gove was elected mayor in 2019, defeating incumbent Ken Gray. She successfully ran for reelection in 2021, beating former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse. She previously served as executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
Marggraf said his two years on the City Council and over 40 years of experience as a chief financial officer for a variety of businesses have equipped him with the skills to be a strong executive leader. Reached by phone on Thursday, Marggraf didn’t take long to take a swing at the current mayor, characterizing her as “basically anti-business.”
“I see the need for a very strong executive leadership. I don’t think I see that right now in the current mayor. I see a lot of low morale among the employees and a very high turnover rate,” Marggraf said.
He expressed confidence that he could lead Amesbury into the future, claiming the city needs to bring in new businesses to broaden the tax base.
“I’m very good at what I do, and I think I’d be a very good fit for the city,” Marggraf said.
The Daily News reached out to Sorgini and Gove but did not hear back in time for this report.
In terms of the City Council, at-large City Councilor Scott Mandeville, at-large City Councilor Steven Stanganelli and District 2 City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi have each pulled two sets of papers. All have pulled for at-large councilor, with Mandeville pulling for District 5 councilor, Stanganelli pulling for District 1 and Rinaldi for District 2. They each can only return one set of nomination papers.
At-large City Councilor Adrienne Lennon, District 6 City Councilor Michael Hogg and District 1 City Councilor Jonathan Hickok have all pulled nomination papers for their respective seats.
Districts 1 and 5 already have competition brewing, with former District 1 City Councilor Pamela Gilday pulling papers for her old position and Jessica Redfern pulling for District 5.
Owen Corcoran has pulled papers for District 3. Corcoran served on the Traffic and Transportation Committee prior to its disbandment.
For the School Committee, incumbent Maryann Welch has pulled papers for her position. Two names have come forward to potentially join her on the committee as Kathryn Slater, Kebbi Nowland and Brock Omohundro have both pulled papers for one of the three available four-year terms. Nowland also pulled papers for the two-year seat.
Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom explained that for a primary election to be triggered in any of these races, the number of candidates to return papers for a position must be more than double the number of available seats.
“For example, councilor at large has three seats up for reelection. If six people pull and return papers, you would not need a preliminary. But if seven people pulled and returned, then you would need a preliminary,” Haggstrom said.
Of the candidates to pull papers for these races, only Gove and Semesnyei have returned them to make their intent official.
