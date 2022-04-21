MERRIMAC — A former selectman said he is tired of seeing his property taxes steadily going up and up and he would like to see town spending level off soon.
Harry Bowen sat on the Board of Selectmen in the late 1980s and was a member of the Finance Committee in the 1970s and 1980s.
The South Pleasant Street resident has lived in town for 51 years and said his two most recent property tax bills have gone up 12.3%.
Bowen said he cannot remember a tax increase eclipsing 5% over the past 20 years and he would like to know when it will stop.
“I haven’t made any improvements over recent years so I’m really perplexed as to why I am suddenly faced with this increase. I think the new normal in town is to increase spending to the maximum, allowable limit under Proposition 2½ every year, “ he said.
Town Administrator/Finance Director Carol McLeod confirmed Merrimac has been spending up to the Proposition 2½ limit for over 20 years.
“This is nothing new. We’re a bedroom community with very little commercial, so it’s almost all on the back of the taxpayers,” she said.
Although he doesn’t believe that town spending is out of control just yet, Bowen took aim at the Police Department and its $1.4 million annual budget, which he said is out of line with the town’s needs.
“Merrimac doesn’t have a single traffic light, this is not a high-crime town, and this is where we’re going with a $1.4 million budget now. If all that money is going to go toward new police cruisers and higher police salaries, I’m not sure I’m in favor of that,” he said.
According to McLeod, the town has been working with the Police Department over the past few years to work up to a staffing level of two officers per shift.
“This is basically a safety issue. We are trying to get them up there and it accounts for the main increase in their budget,” she said.
According to Bowen, the fiscal 2023 Finance Committee handout indicates the town should have $809,000 available in free cash for the upcoming fiscal year and he would like to see roughly $100,000 of that go toward reducing property taxes, instead of new spending.
“I want some of this revenue committed to holding taxes down and not buying a new police cruiser and training and firearms. What do they need firearms for anyways? We haven’t had a firearm go off around here in over 50 years,” he said. “I know you’re not going to decrease property taxes but you can at least hold those increases to a minimum as opposed to going to the maximum every year.”
McLeod said free cash is kept in reserve and only used for one-time expenses, if necessary.
“You don’t want to put free cash toward regular, reoccurring expenses. That would create a structural deficit and that is not financially responsible,” she said.
The town’s proposed $19.9 million operating budget is up 5.2% over last year’s allocation but includes no frivolous spending, according to McLeod, who added that the debt service on both the new $6.5 million police station and the $146.3 million Pentucket Regional Middle-High School has now hit the books.
McLeod said the full school debt service would add $700 to the average property tax bill of a homeowner with a property assessed at $457,000, while the police station debt service would add an additional $161.
“The police station was on last fiscal year and half of the school project was on that as well, so the rest of the school gets on this year,” she said.
Voters at the annual spring Town Meeting on April 25 will also be asked to approve or deny a $470,000 Proposition 2½ override to pay for its Pentucket Regional School District assessment.
The town is in a strong financial situation with a AA+ bond rating and $1.3 million in stabilization funds, according to McLeod.
“Stabilization helps our bond rating and it is about 6% of our budget. They like to see it between 5% and 15% to get to AAA bond rating but we’re in good shape,” she said.
People can handle a 2% or 3% increase in property taxes each year, according to Bowen, who said he believes town government is simply receiving a “rubber stamp” of approval from the populace during the spring Town Meeting each year.
Bowen also said he remembers some “really spirited discussions” going on during Town Meetings in the 1970s and 1980s and believes that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“The townspeople have been pretty complacent,” he said.
Ben Beaulieu, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said he would “love” to see more people become involved in Town Meeting.
“It’s just a matter of making the time and going there to be heard,” he said.
Beaulieu added that the Board of Selectmen appoints people to many town boards and commissions and is always open to new volunteers.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
