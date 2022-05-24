SALISBURY — Former Dolphin Bar and Grill owner Kevin Buswell saw assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime charges continued without a finding for a year during Tuesday's appearance in Newburyport District Court.
During that time, Buswell must stay away and have no contact with his former neighbors.
"Any contact is going to be a big problem," Judge Peter Doyle told Buswell.
Buswell, 55, was accused of trying to hit a former neighbor with his car as he was getting out of his own vehicle. A few minutes later, the neighbor went back to his car to pick up some papers when Buswell threatened to run him over. He then threatened to have the man’s wife sexually assaulted and used a racial epithet. The incidents were caught on video, according to a Salisbury police report.
According to the same report, Buswell blamed his neighbors for alerting town officials to COVID-19-related occupancy violations that resulted in the business being shut down for several days in 2020.
The Dolphin Bar and Grill closed its doors for good in September 2021. Buswell moved the business to Haverhill and is now being run by family members as the Bradford Brew House. New ownership has re-opened the Dolphin Bar and Grill at the same location.
The alleged incident led to Buswell’s former neighbors taking out a harassment prevention order against him. The order was granted on Aug. 27, 2021, and ended in early October 2021 after a Newburyport District Court judge ruled that because Buswell had closed the bar, the order was no longer necessary.
During Tuesday's plea deal, one of his victims addressed Doyle, saying Buswell negatively impacted her health.
"I'm still afraid to go out to this day," she said. "What he did was very, very wrong."
