SALISBURY — The former Mangia restaurant on North End Boulevard sold at auction last week for $775,000, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
“The town was pleased with the outcome,” Harrington said Wednesday.
Harrington said the winning bidder for 113 and 115 North End Blvd. on April 14 was Lowell-based developer David Daly.
The two parcels total almost three-fourths of an acre and are only yards from Salisbury Beach. The building, however, will likely have to be torn down, according to Zekos Group Auctioneers, hired by the town to conduct the auction.
“It was a terrific sale, a great outcome,” Paul Zekos said Wednesday.
Zekos said the 12-plus bidders came well-prepared and ready to participate. The auction was over in about 15 minutes, he added.
"The sale price is testament to the fact that people want to invest in the town,” Zekos said.
Newburyport attorney Lisa Mead, who is representing Daly, said it was too early to answer what her client may do with the property.
“We don’t know yet,” Mead said. “He’s happy to be in Salisbury.”
In August, Daly bought two condominium buildings — with six units each — at 504 North End Blvd. from the Michael and Laura Palmisano family for $2.2 million. Daly plans to tear down the buildings and build nine detached single-family homes, according to town records.
As noted on the town’s online property database, 115 North End Boulevard was last assessed at $314,300. The adjacent parcel, 113 North End Boulevard, was last assessed at $10,600.
For roughly 18 years, the former Mangia restaurant remained empty after its owners abandoned it. Over time, the building slowly decayed until it became so unstable that officials placed a large X on it, warning firefighters not to go inside.
In 2015, and only after a lengthy court battle, the town seized the property from Joyce and Gracemarie Tomaselli after they failed to pay taxes and other fees.
Harrington said as part of the sale, Daly must close on the property before the end of the town’s fiscal year, June 30. Much of the money will recoup lost tax revenue and the roughly $150,000 to $200,000 the town spent on legal fees fighting the Tomasellis in court, he added.
According to the Salisbury Building Department, the parcels are in the town’s beach commercial district and lie within a flood zone. While the zone is primarily residential, the table of uses included in the town’s zoning bylaws allow for some commercial uses, including a bakery, brewpub, motel/hotel or a professional office building.
“Considering the neighborhood is primarily residential, the most likely use will be for a number of detached, single-family dwellings,” Salisbury Zoning Enforcement Officer Scott Vandewalle wrote on Feb. 2.
Because the property lies within a flood zone, the new owner would need to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements as well as the Salisbury Conservation Commission’s coastal dune performance standards. To meet the dune standards, the first floor of any new structure would have to be between 3 and 4 feet above finish grade.
“Typically, new single-family structures in these areas are elevated further by choice to allow parking underneath,” Vandewalle wrote.
In 2013, a land court judge ordered Gracemarie Tomaselli to pay the town $251,000 in back taxes or face losing her property at 113-115 North End Boulevard.
That order was placed on hold after she filed for bankruptcy protection, temporarily blocking the town’s ability to take the property. The town finally took over the parcels in 2015 after the Tomasellis exhausted their legal options.
The dispute between Salisbury and the Tomasellis dates back to 1991 after the sisters bought the property and opened a restaurant.
The issue was a long-standing complaint by the women who said they never knew about a sewer betterment requirement and other sewer fees for the property. It eventually led to a tax dispute and a number of unsuccessful lawsuits they filed against the town. In 1994, the restaurant was forced to close for failing to pay taxes.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
