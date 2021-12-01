AMESBURY — The city will welcome its next chief of staff when the executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Ann Marie Casey, takes over the job in January.
According to a press release, Mayor Kassandra Gove’s current chief of staff Paul Fahey will be leaving the city to serve as Revere’s election commissioner. His last day in Amesbury is expected to be Friday, Dec. 10. Casey is scheduled to start in early January.
Fahey has worked as Gove’s only chief of staff, beginning soon after her January 2020 inauguration. He made $77,973 in fiscal 2022, which also included voluntary 5% reduction holdover that he took in fiscal 2021.
Gove said in a press release she is grateful for all that Fahey has done for the city and wishes him the best in his new position.
Casey said in a release she is honored to be joining Gove’s team.
“The mayor has an ambitious agenda, and I am delighted for this opportunity to support her and the citizens of Amesbury,” Casey said. “The city of Amesbury is a beautiful place to live, work and visit, and I can’t wait to meet everyone.”
Casey is expected to start at $82,000 per year.
“I have worked closely with Ann Marie for many years and appreciate her experience working with boards, volunteers, legislators, leaders at the Statehouse, staff and small businesses,” Gove said.
“She is highly professional, deeply respected and invests 110% in the communities she serves. Amesbury is fortunate to have her joining our leadership team to serve our residents at this exciting time in our history.”
Casey spent six years as executive director of the Marblehead Chamber of Commerce (from 2007-13) prior to becoming the executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau where she has worked for almost eight years. She also worked as the executive director of Beverly Main Streets from 2006-07.
Casey is on the Massachusetts Marketing Partnership’s board of directors; the Business/Hospitality for North Shore Community College advisory board; and is a commissioner for the Essex National Heritage Commission. She is also a co-chair of the Massachusetts Regional Tourism Councils and sits on the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Travel & Tourism.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
