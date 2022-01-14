NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is partnering with the state Department of Children and Families to host an information session about foster care on Zoom.
DCF is recruiting foster parents for children in the community coming into care. They are searching for people or families with the love and patience to help foster children. Foster parents can be single, married, partnered, divorced or widowed. They can own their home or rent.
DCF needs homes for children up to age 22 that include sibling groups, children with special needs, medically involved children, and infants born exposed to drugs, plus older teens. They are looking for long-term foster homes but also have a need for emergency and respite homes that involve a shorter time commitment from the foster family.
DCF’s goal is to provide foster children with a supportive and healing environment in a home in their own community until they can be reunited with their families or another plan can be made on their behalf.
If thinking about becoming a foster parent, you can learn more about the application process and the supports provided by the DCF by attending a virtual information meeting hosted by the library.
Participants can register via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
