NEWBURYPORT — While the cause of Saturday's roof fire at a Perkins Way business remains under investigation, the city's fire chief has ruled out foul play.
Instead, Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the three-alarm blaze at Bradford & Bigelow appears to be an "equipment malfunction."
When firefighters responded to 3 Perkins Way around 10:35 a.m Saturday they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a 150-foot-by-60-foot array of solar panels on the roof.
A second alarm was quickly struck upon arrival and shortly after a third alarm was struck as well. The calls brought firefighters from Newbury, West Newbury, Salisbury, Amesbury, Rowley, Merrimac, Seabrook, Portsmouth, New Hampshire., and East Kingston, New Hampshire, to the scene. Station coverage was provided by the Groveland, Merrimac and Exeter, New Hampshire, fire departments.
By 11:10 a.m. the fire had been knocked down before it had time to spread off the roof. Damage estimates range from $2 and $4 million in damages with much of it coming from water used to kill the fire.
"The on duty crew did a heck of a job," LeClaire said, Monday morning.
Several dozen employees were inside the building at the time of the fire but were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters’ arrival. There were no reported injuries.
Building Inspector Gregory Earls said the building was safe but those entering would have to deal with water leaks.
"It stayed on the roof, luckily" Earls said, during a Monday morning phone call.
Phone calls to Bradford & Bigelow for comment and to determine whether the business was open Monday, were not returned at this time.
Located in the heart of the city's industrial park, 3 Perkins Way was last assessed at $6,235,500. The 134,174-square-foot structure was built in 1970, according to the city's online assessors database.
LeClaire said trying to put out a fire involving solar panels was a new experience for him, an experience that was more challenging than a typical roof fire. Part of the challenge is making sure the power-generating panels were not energized while firefighters were in close contact.
Bradford & Bigelow has grown from a five-person printing company in South Boston to a nationally known printer of 8.5-inch-by-11-inch soft cover books. In recent years the company, led by president John Galligan, completed a $20 million expansion project. The project saw the installation of a new press, upgraded high-definition digital equipment, a 50,000-square foot plant expansion, and the addition of 50,000 square feet of warehousing space in nearby Seabrook, according to its website.
It is also a member of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
