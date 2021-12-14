NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation has donated $25,000 to The Pettengill House School Linked Service program.
The donation will help The Pettengill House expand to meet a growing need in area communities and school districts – Newburyport, Triton, Pentucket and Amesbury.
The program, SLS, links home, school and community to help at-risk children and families. The primary goal is for all children to come to school ready to learn, according to a press release from the bank.
The Pettengill House is an award-winning, nonprofit social service agency that aids at-risk individuals, children and families through education, intervention and a therapeutic system of care, the release said.
The organization, formed in 1994 by a diverse group of local residents, has locations in Salisbury and Amesbury, serving more than 3,000 people and attracting over 50 local, community and state partners.
“For almost 30 years The Pettengill House has been at the forefront of providing vital services to families in our community,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, the bank's president and CEO.
“Their commitment to the growing needs of at-risk children and families has led to the creation of many new programs, including SLS," he added. "So, we’re very happy to help financially as the need for the program expands. You simply cannot measure how valuable SLS is and will continue to be.”
