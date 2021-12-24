NEWBURYPORT — More than five months after city firefighter Brett Burkinshaw lost his 19-month battle with brain cancer, his family received an early Christmas gift when the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off his home mortgage.
Family members, friends and co-workers gathered at Burkinshaw’s home in Merrimac on Sunday to officially accept the gift from the New York-based charity. The amount paid was not disclosed.
Burkinshaw died July 1 at age 47. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and their daughter, Emma, as well as several other family members.
“Home is where the heart is and where we have so many happy memories with Brett. Knowing that my daughter and I will have the security of our forever home being mortgage free is impossible to put into words,” Cheryl Burkinshaw said. “Brett’s passion in life was to help others and that is reflected in the true meaning of this foundation.”
Tunnel to Towers also announced Wednesday it paid the home mortgage of Massachusetts State Trooper Thomas L. Clardy, who was killed March 16, 2016, when he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.
“Trooper Clardy and firefighter Burkinshaw each dedicated their lives to helping others,” Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman Frank Siller said.
“With their decades of service, they made a difference in countless lives, he added. “It’s my honor to make a difference for their families — by ensuring they can celebrate this Christmas and every Christmas in their home without the financial burden of a mortgage.”
Since Jan. 1, Tunnel to Towers has paid off mortgages for the families of more than 135 first responders who died in the line of duty or succumbed to illnesses as a result of their jobs. The organization announced it expects to pay off 200 home mortgages before the end of the year.
“This has been a very bright light for us,” Newburyport fire Lt. Kevin Parseghian said, referring to morale in his department.
Tunnel to Towers was formed shortly after the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and rural Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
Since its inception, the foundation has raised more than $250 million to support fallen first responders and their families. It is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his life to save others on 9/11, according to the organization.
Ninety-five precent of all donations are given to families in need, which Parseghian said means a great deal.
“It’s nice to see firsthand where the support goes to,” he said.
Burkinshaw joined the Newburyport Fire Department as a call firefighter in May 2003 and became a full-time member in August 2010. He also had close ties to the Newburyport Police Department, serving as a reserve police officer since 2005.
During his career with the Fire Department, Burkinshaw also served as fire alarm assistant superintendent. An electrician by trade, he saved the city thousands of dollars by volunteering to repair wiring in emergency lights and sirens in fire engines and police cruisers over the course of his career, according to Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire
For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support U.S. veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, visit T2T.org.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
