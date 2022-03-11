NEWBURYPORT — Determined to make a difference in the community, a group of local fourth-graders have organized a bake sale effort to raise money in support of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees.
Harper Kulowiec, 9, said it all started with an idea she had to form a student council at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School.
She told Ady Lord, 9, Emerson Anderegg, 10, and Nika Trefalt-Liu, 9, about the idea and soon after, they all met to discuss what this council would do and how it could take action to help the community.
Having learned about Russia’s attacks on Ukraine from the news, their parents and brief conversations at school, the girls knew they wanted their first project to revolve around getting humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.
Molly Mosquera, 10, Sarah Lyman, 10, and Helen Ober, 10, also joined their council, each sharing a similar need to take action in the community.
Together, the fourth-graders have submitted a proposal to the principal to see if they can officially form a student council.
In the meantime, outside of school, the group agreed to start with a bake sale this Sunday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., outside the Kulowiec residence at 45 Bromfield St.
Molly came up with the idea for the bake sale, saying, “I just love sweets.”
Though details are still in the works, each person has a plan to contribute a homemade treat: Ady with muffins and chocolate chip cookies, Harper with brownies, Emerson with Rice Krispies treats, Sarah with jam, Nika with nut-free goodies that include chocolate babka and thumbprint cookies, Molly with protein balls and cookies with blue and yellow frosting, and Helen with cupcakes.
As word of their fundraiser spread on social media, more and more people stepped up to offer assistance.
Olive’s Coffee and Bakehouse donated blondies and mocha espresso bars, while microbakery The Sunny Side of Something provided sourdough and sourdough focaccia.
Another local business, Party on Lime, has offered to donate balloons.
Suzanne Cap, a Spring Street resident, also reached out to the fourth-graders to thank them for planning this and to see what she could do to help.
She told them that that her husband’s parents were Ukrainian refugees during World War II. They met in a refugee camp in Austria, married and had three children there before moving to the U.S. in 1957.
Cap donated some Ukrainian decorated eggs for the sale. She also let the girls borrow her daughters’ Ukrainian dance costumes that were handmade by their grandmother. The group plans to wear them Sunday.
Through this experience, the girls are learning about Ukraine. In their research, they found some inspiration for traditional Ukrainian desserts such as babka and honey buns, which they plan to offer at the sale.
When asked why they feel this work is important, Nika said “I always put myself in their shoes. I think, ‘How would I feel if I was in this situation?’”
Ady agreed, noting that she was trying to imagine what they were thinking and feeling.
Though Ukraine is thousands of miles away, she felt it was important to make a connection.
“It’s just sad to know that even know it’s not near us — it’s sad to know that that is happening,” Ady said.
Harper explained they have learned about empathy in school, noting, “That’s why we are doing this.”
“I’ve heard about grownups helping Ukraine, but I never hear about kids helping,” Molly said, emphasizing the need for kids to have a voice.
“Grownups have a voice, but so do kids,” she said.
Sarah, Helen, Harper, Ady, Emerson and Nika agreed.
“We’re not heartless, you hear me?” Helen said.
“Kids are just miniature adults,” Harper said. “We can do everything that they can and possibly more.”
The group even came up with a motto for their student council, “Smart Kids, Smart Result.”
All of the proceeds from the bake sale will go directly to humanitarian aid.
Half will go to the BStrong Foundation, a nonprofit founded by TV personality Bethenny Frankel that works in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission.
The organization is working to get aid both into Ukraine and the countries that are taking in refugees.
Harper noted that she has donated to BStrong in the past and believes in its mission, saying the money “goes to people who need it most.”
The other half of the proceeds will go toward helping Ukrainian refugees arriving in Przemyśl, Poland.
Harper’s aunt has a cousin there who is gathering donations for the city to help volunteers on the ground.
More details on that effort can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-ukranian-refugees-in-przemysl-poland.
For information on BStrong, visit https://bethenny.com/bstrong.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.