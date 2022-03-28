NEWBURYPORT — A group of fourth-graders from Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School are hosting another bake sale with proceeds benefiting Ukrainian refugees after raising $12,000 through similar efforts a few weeks ago.
The bake sale will take place Sunday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., outside the Kulowiec residence at 45 Bromfield St.
In addition to homemade baked goods, a number of local businesses are also donating treats and supplies.
There will be cupcakes, cookies, brownies, granola bars, a variety of breads and loaves, doughnuts, whoopie pies, macarons, coffee, etc.
So far, the local business list includes Bisousweet Confections, The Cookie Monstah, Honeycomb, Sunny Side Eats, Mandarava, The Baker's Rack Baking Co., Marge Bar, Baked by Kelly, Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop, Joppa Fine Foods, Figtree Kitchen, The Cake Fairy of Carriagetown, Cookie Jar Kitchen, Chococoa Baking Company, Olive's Coffee and Bakehouse, Love & Flour, Buttermilk Baking Company, Peet's Coffee, The Angry Donut, Kitchen on Milk, Once Upon a Kitchen and Party on Lime.
There will also be a Red Sox ticket raffle and a raffle for gift cards to local businesses. Many children are making crafts to sell as well.
All proceeds from the bake sale will go directly to humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.
A previous story detailing the efforts by these fourth-graders can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/fourth-graders-bake-sale-to-benefit-ukrainian-refugees/article_768b8a4e-a09b-11ec-a3f3-8744b511f9b7.html
