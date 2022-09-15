SALISBURY — To celebrate this weekend’s Salisbury Days communitywide events, the Salisbury Beach Partnership is offering free rides on its merry-go-round at the beach center on Saturday, Sept. 17, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
While rides will be free, donations to support the Campaign for the Historic Carousel are strongly encouraged.
The nonprofit Salisbury Beach Partnership launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 handcarved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion for its new home.
The partnership has already raised more than $2.2 million to begin the project, with expanded fundraising efforts underway to reach the campaign goal.
Now under construction at the beach center, the new Salisbury Historic Carousel Pavilion will be the culmination of the Partnership’s longtime effort to return a vintage carousel to the beach attractions, years after the popular Broadway Flying Horses ride was sold and removed in the 1970s.
The Carousel Pavilion is expected to open to the public in early 2023 and will offer year-round rides on the historic carousel, along with amenities such as a rentable room for small events, a Newburyport Bank micro-branch, and display space.
Visitors interested in learning more about the fundraising effort underway can stop by the carousel information table on Saturday.
Tax-deductible gifts to the project may be made by visiting the Salisbury Beach Partnership website at www.MySalisburyBeach.com.
