NEWBURYPORT — A Newburyport High School freshman trumpet player recently earned first chair in the Northeastern Senior District Jazz Band through the Massachusetts Music Educators Association.
Cedar Schumacher was first chair in the Junior District Jazz Band — typically comprised of students in grades 7-9 — last year. To be first chair in the Senior District Jazz Band is quite the feat, as he competed a year early against 10th-, 11th- and 12th-graders to earn his spot.
It is believed Schumacher is the first Newburyport High School in at least a decade to earn a spot in the Senior District Jazz Band, which is typically made up of students in grades 10-12.
“It’s unusual for a freshman not only to make it, but to be the first chair trumpet player,” said Steve Cohen, Newburyport High School band and orchestra teacher, noting that he has not seen such an achievement in his 11 years.
The results of the audition process for the Northeast Senior District Music Festival came out last week. In addition to jazz band, the other ensembles are band, orchestra and choir.
Schumacher received an All-State recommendation, and will now move on to audition for a spot in the All-State Jazz Band in January.
The local student, who has been playing trumpet since fifth grade, said being selected for first chair was “really exciting.”
“As a freshman, it will definitely be a challenging and new experience, as it is my first time performing with a group of this caliber,” Schumacher wrote in an email.
“I am humbled to have this position, and I know I will continue to dedicate myself to whatever other opportunities this ensemble might bring,” he said. “I most enjoy the sense of camaraderie and community that comes with being a musician, even more so in a small city like Newburyport.”
In addition to trumpet, Schumacher also plays guitar and a bit of piano.
“The feeling of accomplishment that comes with pulling off a show can really bind an ensemble together,” he said. “In the case of Newburyport’s high school band, we have had several performances this year, and our shared love of music allows connections and friendships to be made with people you wouldn’t normally really talk to or associate yourself with.”
His father, David Schumacher, is the director of jazz and bands at Pentucket Regional School District and a member of the music boosters for the Newburyport music program.
At Pentucket, the music program is still recovering from restrictions, such as needing to rehearse outdoors and not being able to host live performances during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those restrictions “took away like 80% of why we are there,” David Schumacher said, explaining how his program took a hit in terms of participating numbers.
To help fill in some of the gaps, Schumacher’s son, Cedar, and Christian Gretz, a Newburyport High School senior and bass player, have been playing with Pentucket in addition to Newburyport, as needed.
“It will take years to rebuild numbers, but we’ll get there,” David Schumacher said, noting that the music programs across the country are experiencing this issue.
At Newburyport High School, Cohen said the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t necessarily the major factor in students leaving the music program as they grow older.
Instead, as students move up in school, they often begin taking AP and honors classes, which can overwhelm their schedule, he said.
Despite concerns about retention in other programs around the state, Cohen said Newburyport is managing and doing OK in terms of numbers.
The school’s band parent organization is mindful of the effects of the pandemic though, especially since live performances were mostly put on hold last year.
“This year we hope to invigorate the band, since the limited abilities of the kids sharing of music during COVID,” said Candice Skiba, president of the band parents organization.
The boosters organization also hopes to do some local fundraising and revisit offering a spring scholarship for a graduating senior.
There will be a concert at the high school Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Band and orchestra students also will participate in the city’s Holiday Invitation Nights downtown for the next three Fridays.
