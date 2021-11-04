AMESBURY — Peter Frey, the newly elected District 5 city councilor who takes office in January, said he would like to see a more well-connected neighborhood.
Frey earned 545 votes to defeat former City Councilor Joe McMilleon who received 440 votes on Tuesday, according to unofficial results. District 5 Councilor Tim Kisieleski did not seek reelection.
Frey, a field service engineer who lives on Spindletree Road, attributed his success on election night to a high voter turnout.
“District 5 was either the second or third highest turnout by a district,” he said. “This is typically not a district that has a very high turnout, so I think that people were pretty motivated to get out there and have their vote heard.”
The 34-year-old is a member of the city’s Charter Review Committee and sits on the I AMesbury 2030 task force.
“We have done a lot of work to listen to citizens with surveys and focus groups and conversations to understand what their hopes and dreams are and what their concerns are for the community. I’d like to continue doing that as a member of the council,” Frey said.
“I want to really listen to everyone throughout the district and understand what the district needs and be an active voice for them on the council,” he added.
Frey counted the health and history of Lake Attitash as one of the biggest concerns in his district.
“Fertilizers and invasive species on Lake Attitash will continue to be concerns,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Lakes & Waterways Commission and the Lake Attitash Association. I believe that will be a key part in helping to make sure that Amesbury’s water supply is healthy and in good shape.”
Infrastructure is another concern for Frey.
“There’s not a lot of connectivity between neighborhoods in District 5,” Frey said. “People have really voiced the desire to have sidewalks along Route 110. That would be a big undertaking and would need a lot of work from the state.”
Frey, a married father with two children under age 5, said he wants to make sure city schools are meeting the needs of families.
“We have a lot of families in District 5 and in my neighborhood in particular,” Frey said. “We have a lot of families and a lot of kids, so I believe it is key to keep investing in our school system and making sure that we are meeting the needs of future generations.”
Frey will be joining city councilors who all ran unopposed Tuesday.
Steve Stanganelli received the most votes among the at-large councilors with 3,576. At-large Councilors Adrienne Lennon and Scott Mandeville received 3,194 and 3,145 votes, respectively, Tuesday.
Newcomer Jonathan Hickok will be sworn in as the District 1 councilor in January after receiving 733 votes; District 3 will also have a new councilor after Roger Deschenes received 739 votes.
District 2 Councilor Anthony Rinaldi was reelected with 721 votes. District 4 Councilor Nicholas Wheeler was reelected with 555 votes; and District 6 Councilor Michael Hogg received 590 votes.
School Committee members Peter Hoyt and Abigail Jurist Levy were also reelected, receiving 721 and 527 votes, respectively. Katherine Smith will also have a seat on the School Committee after receiving 537 votes.
Three Planning Board members all ran successfully for reelection with Keith Ratner receiving 2,813 votes, Pascal Rettig garnering 2,717 votes and Scott Kelley earning 3,165 votes. They will be joined in January by Joel Nice, who received 2,804 votes.
Three Library Board of Trustees members ran unopposed for reelection: Bethany Lynne Sullivan, who received 3,496 votes; Anne Campbell picked up 3,329 votes; and Laurie Cameron earned 3,333.
Housing Authority members Michael Ralph Noon (3,493 votes), Lyndsey Haight (3,125 votes) and Sandra Clark (3,029 votes) all ran successfully for reelection.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.