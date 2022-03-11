Editor's note: This email was sent to members on the Pentucket Regional School District email chain. Not every resident of Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury, the towns comprising the regional school district, may have received appropriate notice of the need for tonight's virtual meeting on next year's school budget. Please read below.
Dear PRSD,
Thursday evening, the School Committee convened to vote a school budget number. The meeting adjourned with members believing the vote had passed, however, upon further review, the vote did not meet the two thirds required vote.
As a result, the School Committee will reconvene tomorrow evening (Friday) @ 5:30PM in an emergency session where another vote is expected on the budget so that we can provide our Pentucket Towns the final budget number they need prior to Monday.
Given the circumstances, this will be a hybrid meeting. The public is welcome attend in person (Middle School cafeteria) or virtually. Here is the link to watch virtually: https://youtu.be/PKQWX8hU7bg
