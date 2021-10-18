BYFIELD — The Friends of the Newbury Town Library is hosting its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 0 Lunt St.
This fun family event raises money for the library. The festival will include Touch a Truck, a literary pumpkin contest (with prizes awarded), outdoor games, raffle prizes, take-and-make crafts for children, bagged snacks and drinks available for purchase, and a curated book sale.
Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the circulation desk now through the festival.
For more information: https://newburylibrary.org.
