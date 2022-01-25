NEWBURYPORT — Frequent Clipper City Rail Trail walkers will notice landscape changes to the Washington Street crossing and High Street underpass as Friends of Newburyport Trees has begun Phase 2 of its Recognition Tree Sculpture.
The Parks Commission has approved four future tree sculptures. Friends of Newburyport Trees, or FoNT, will place the second “Tree on the Wall” in April as part of its Arbor Day celebration.
In preparation for the second sculpture, invasive Norway maple trees and bittersweet vines were cleared by Bartlett Tree Care – which donated the removal of the two largest trees – and Tomahawk Tree Services.
Tree stumps will be ground in the coming weeks. In the spring, new flowering trees, shrubs and perennials will be planted and a brick path to the wall sculptures will be installed.
“We created our Recognition Tree program in 2018 and have filled the available leaf spots,” said Crispin Miller, president of the FoNT board.
“A donation of $650 enables us to purchase a street tree of the donor’s choice, to plant it and to provide watering for two years,” Miller said. “Engraved as desired by the donor, a metal tag is placed on the actual tree and a 10-inch stainless steel leaf is affixed to our tree sculpture.”
Family members, friends, teachers, colleagues and organizations have been honored or memorialized on the Recognition Tree Sculpture and added to the city’s tree canopy.
FoNT plays an integral role in planning, planting and caring for Newburyport’s public trees, according to a press release.
The organization has donated more than $40,000 to support the Tree Commission’s fall and spring planting efforts.
Volunteers prune and mulch new trees each April for Earth Day and Arbor Day, and make sure the new trees receive supplemental water for the first two years.
Donations can be sent to Friends of Newburyport Trees at P.O. Box 1155, Newburyport, MA 01950 or made online at www.FoNTrees.org. To volunteer, contact fontrees@gmail.com.
