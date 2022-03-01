NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library will hold its 41st “Great Old Book Sale” on Wednesday, March 23, to Saturday, March 26, to raise funds for Newburyport Public Library.
The sale will begin with the traditional FOL Members’ Sale for Friends of the Library members on March 23 from 2 to 8 p.m. If you are not yet a member of the Friends, there will be an opportunity to purchase a membership and receive an entry number for the sale in the library lobby beginning at 12 p.m. on March 23 and continuing throughout the evening.
Memberships may also be purchased anytime at the library’s circulation desk or online at the Friends’ website at www.newburyportfol.org. Paperback books will cost $1, and hardcover and audio books will be $2 apiece. Children’s and young adult hardcover books will be $1 and paperbacks 50 cents.
Opening day for the public is Thursday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The prices on this day are the same as on opening night. On the second day, Friday, March 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., all hardcover and audio books are $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents. Saturday, March 30, the sale is open from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and on this day buyers can fill a bag (yours or ours) for just $5.
For those who have books or audio books to donate, the Friends will accept donations beginning Saturday, March 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and continuing Monday, March 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Hardcover and paperback books in good to excellent condition and audio books are welcome. All other media, magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias, and outdated computer and travel guides will not be accepted. Also not accepted will be books that are moldy, damaged, or in poor condition as these cannot be resold. We are requesting that donations be limited to no more than eight boxes per household. All donations should come through the front door of the library.
The Friends of the Library welcomes volunteers who would like to sort and organize materials for the event. A sign-up book for volunteers will be on a table in the library lobby. All help is greatly appreciated.
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that raises money to supplement library funding provided by the city. This funding is vital in providing access to museum passes, bolstering library acquisitions, enriching the Archival Center, and offering many other programs to library patrons of all ages.
By joining the Friends or shopping at the “Great Old Book Sale,” you support the public library. For more information, visit the Friends’ website at www.newburyportfol.org. or contact Madeleine Arcovio at marcovio@comcast.net (978-269-4947), or Sherry Moore at sherrymooresam@gmail.com (978-518-9005).
