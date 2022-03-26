WEST NEWBURY — The week of the annual Friends of the West Newbury Library Book Sale at Old Town Hall is quickly approaching. The sale runs Wednesday, April 6, through Saturday, April 9, under the following schedule: April 6, 5 to 8 p.m. (West Newbury residents only night); April 7 and 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and April 9, 9 a.m. to noon. Fill a bag for $5! Free bag of books for classroom use for teachers with school ID.
In preparation for the sale, the Friends will accept donations of books, audio books, games, puzzles and DVDs in good condition at Old Town Hall, 491 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. No encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, outdated computer or travel guides, or any items that are damaged, in poor condition, moldy or musty will be accepted.
The Friends of the West Newbury Library is a nonprofit, all volunteer, open-to-all organization whose goal is to actively support and raise funds to supplement library programming and services. Information about joining the Friends can be found at westnewburylibrary.org.
