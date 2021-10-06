WEST NEWBURY — The Friends of the West Newbury Library book sale will be Oct. 13-16 across from GAR Memorial Library at Old Town Hall, 491 Main St.
A residents-only night is scheduled for Wednesday between 5 and 8. The general public is invited to attend Thursday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or Saturday between 9 a.m. and noon. Masks will be mandatory for everyone at the sale.
The Friends will accept donations of books, games, puzzles and DVDs in good condition on Oct. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Old Town Hall. No encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, VHS tapes or any item in poor, moldy or musty condition will be accepted.
Money from the book sale helps to support library programs and improvements.
The Friends of the West Newbury Library, which is open to all, meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month, except for July and August. Meetings are held virtually.
For more information, contact Jane Martin at 781-248-2813 or email friendsofthegar@gmail.com.
