AMESBURY — Cashman Elementary School third-grade teacher Courtney Connell Lovett is fortunate to have spent her 17-year teaching career at the same elementary school she attended as a child.
She’s also professionally successful, and has been named the 2022 Amesbury Rotary Club Educator of the Year. This marks the 40th year the award has been presented, the club’s website notes.
Connell Lovett is a native of the city who graduated from Amesbury High School in 2000 and said it was her first-grade teacher, Karen Iworski, who inspired her to go into teaching.
“I told everybody that I wanted to be a teacher like her,” she said.
Connell Lovett earned a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Lasell University, and also earned two education-related master’s degrees from Salem State University. She began her education career working alongside Iworski as a fourth-grade teacher at Cashman.
“I got to have Karen as a student and then I learned a tremendous amount from her when I became a teacher here,” she said.
Iworski said she remembers Connell Lovett as a polite, hardworking and on-task student who grew up to be an excellent teacher.
“She’s dedicated to her students and she has also gotten involved with activities beyond just the classroom. I think that is what makes a difference in teaching,” Iworski said of her former first-grader.
Iworski eventually retired and Connell Lovett said she can now understand how her primary school teacher may have felt when her former student came to teach in the same building.
“I get emails from former students of mine who are studying education in college now," Connell Lovett said. "They are telling me they want to go into elementary education because they loved my classroom and they want to be like me. It’s really rewarding and makes you feel like you are having a positive impact on their future.”
Teaching gives people the opportunity to give back to their community while also making a difference, according to Connell Lovett, who walks a mile and a half to, and from, school each day.
She has been teaching third grade for two years and taught fourth grade before that. She said students’ progress is the key to keeping her coming back, day after day, year after year.
“If someone doesn’t know their multiplication times tables and then they know them, that is progress. If someone doesn’t know how to write a paragraph and then they do, that is progress. For me, it is all about progress, watching their development and seeing their acquiring of skills,” she said.
Amesbury is also progressing “amazingly well,” according to Connell Lovett, who is happy to see a thriving downtown and sidewalks being improved.
“I walk home in all kinds of weather so sidewalks are important to me,” she said.
Cashman Principal Karina Mascia-Fayles said Connell Lovett is a committed and fair educator.
“She provides her students the consistency of routine that they need, she has high educational expectations and works to provide the best education experience she can for her students,” she said.
Iworski said Connell Lovett’s willingness to be available to her students, during and after class, is how she is carrying on the traditions of her own experience as a Cashman Elementary School teacher working with colleagues.
“She was amazing as a student and worked hard and I was so impressed with her as a teacher. Her dedication and her desire to always do more for her students was very impressive,” she said.
