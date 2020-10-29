AMESBURY – After an emergency meeting and executive session Wednesday night, the Amesbury School Committee and Superintendent Jared Fulgoni issued a joint statement saying Fulgoni was leaving his job.
At the same time, Mayor Kassandra Gove's office announced Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews was taking over as interim school superintendent.
The statement from the School Committee and Fulgoni said, “After a period of open and honest dialogue about recent changes in educational and operational philosophies, the School Committee and the superintendent have amiably and professionally agreed to end their employment relationship. There are other legitimate goals and objectives the committee and the community wish to pursue.”
The statement said Fulgoni “respects the duty of elected officials to determine the policies governing the educational program and district operations, and agrees that the committee is entitled to select district leadership which shares its objectives and philosophy.”
The school district and School Committee thanked Fulgoni for his work, saying that under his leadership the district had seen “gains in achievement at all schools, middle school exiting its DESE (Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Educaiton) imposed accountability status, full day kindergarten implemented, school choice 'in' doubling each year while decreasing the choice 'outs', and the start of construction on a new school, to name a few.”
The mayor's office statement expressed confidence that McAndrews “will provide steady support to the district for the next couple of months,” as she stepped into the role today, Oct. 28.
The School Committee will meet again “to discuss the duration of her service, as well as our next steps to find a new superintendent. No matter what, the School Committee will make sure that the person in this role aligns with our values and goals for the district.
“This year has been a challenge for all of us, and we did not expect to be in our current situation,” the statement said. “Our priority is to make this as smooth as a transition as possible, while we work to improve upon the great work that’s already happening within our schools.”
