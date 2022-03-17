NEWBURYPORT — The city has secured $240,000 in federal funding that will allow for the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a study of the spur of the rebuilt south jetty at the mouth of the Merrimack River.
Democratic Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren made the federal funding request to the Senate Appropriations Committee last year, hoping that a project conditions survey could allow for officials to look at options to alleviate tidal gyre that’s been contributing to coastal erosion on Plum Island.
The award is part of the $1.5 trillion government funding package approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Mayor Sean Reardon said this study will allow the Army Corps to reassess the rebuilt jetty and see if there are ways to address accelerated erosion along Reservation Terrace.
The mayor does not yet know the timeline for this study, noting that the Merrimack River dredge, which would replenish sand along Plum Island, is the most immediate need.
Reardon expects to know more Friday when city and state officials plan to meet with representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers.
“I am excited to hear that there is movement on the jetty at the federal level,” Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who represents Plum Island, said by email.
“The jetty has long been considered the key underlying cause of the destructive erosion that has occurred in the Reservation Terrace area,” he continued. “With this funding, I hope that the Army Corps can take a close look at the jetty and associate spur structure and come up with a viable solution that can be implemented immediately following the dredge that is slated.”
The Army Corps of Engineers expects to award a bid for the Merrimack River dredge by mid- to late June with work likely to begin in September when the environmental window typically allows.
Though the project would bring much-needed sand to Plum Island, Zeid and other officials want to ensure that this additional sand is not immediately lost to erosion. As noted in Markey and Warren’s request for federal funding for this study, officials aim to look closer at the rebuilt jetty to see if there are ways to slow erosion.
“With the dredge completed and sand on the beach, there will be an opportunity to access the jetty/spur by land but that window won’t last forever,” Zeid said. “Longer-term stability will be delivered by addressing the disease and not just the symptoms.”
