NEWBURYPORT — To show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Theater in the Open and Newburyport Arts Collective will host a fundraiser Sunday.
The 7 p.m. fundraiser at the Firehouse, "An Evening of Theater and Poetry to Benefit Ukraine," will include a staged reading of a text by Ukrainian playwright-director Natal’ya Vorozhbit and readings from Ukrainian-American poet Ilya Kaminsky’s "Deaf Republic."
Vorozhbit’s 2015 work, "Take the Rubbish Out Sasha," offers insight on everyday life in the early years of Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and highlights the experiences of women in wartime, according to a release from the organizers.
The complexities of loss and grief are at the heart of the play, which explores the absurdities of modern life and death. It is translated by Sasha Dugdale.
"Deaf Republic" opens in a time of political unrest in an occupied territory.
Kaminsky was born in Odessa, in the former Soviet Republic, and is now an American citizen. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and National Book Award finalist.
"An Evening of Theater and Poetry to Benefit Ukraine" is part of a global initiative, "Worldwide Readings Project," in which nearly 150 theater companies around the world are staging readings of Ukrainian texts to raise money for the Ukrainian military, humanitarian aid and relief efforts.
This reading will be directed by Bonniejean Wilbur and feature Paul Wann, Mara Flyn, Molly Flynn and Edward Speck.
Tickets are $25 and available at firehouse.org. All proceeds go to Razom for Ukraine, a Ukrainian charitable organization that delivers humanitarian aid. The Firehouse is at 1 Market Square.
To make a donation or volunteer, the Worldwide Readings Project recommends providing support through the following organizations:
Military Technical Support: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/.
Support Ukrainian Journalists: https://2402.org/.
Volunteering Opportunities: https://www.ukrainenow.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.