AMESBURY — Friends of Matthew Hayes, a local man found dead Sunday morning in his submerged SUV in New Hampshire, has launched an online fundraising campaign for his family.
And as of Tuesday afternoon, more than $41,000 has been donated to the Matt Hayes Memorial Fund page at GoFundMe.com.
Hayes, 37, was in the driver’s seat after police and firefighters responded near 295 Wadleigh Falls Road (Route 152) in Lee about 7:30 a.m. A few hours earlier, a neighbor heard a loud noise coming from the area.
While the investigation continues, initial evidence suggests the Amesbury man was heading west in a Honda CRV on Wadleigh Falls Road when it went off the road, struck two large pine trees, and became submerged in the pond.
In addition to his wife, Samantha, Hayes leaves behind his sons, Hunter and Leon.
“Matt was such a good man in so many ways. A loving father to two young sons, a devoted husband, and a dedicated engineer who touched so many lives. His loss leaves a hole in the Boston music community that can’t be measured,” friend Erik Kilburn said.
Hayes was an accomplished musician and audio engineer who became part of Boston’s music community as the house engineer at Wellspring Sound in Acton and as production manager at Sculler’s Jazz Club. The 2006 Berklee College of Music graduate recently started working at Jimmy’s on Congress Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
“Everyone here at Scullers, as all of Matt’s colleagues, are completely devastated by the news of his tragic passing. Our deepest condolences go to his family and his enormous extended family in the music community he served and supported with singular care and passion,” a statement from the Boston nightclub reads.
Another friend, Daniel Ian Smith, described Hayes as tirelessly committed to his work as an audio engineer who went out of his way to make musicians feel comfortable and at ease.
“I awoke this morning to the devastating news that Matt Hayes was taken from his family and this world far too soon this past weekend,” Smith said. “Matt was a consummate professional and an in-demand engineer that the best musicians in the area sought out for their projects. I recorded my last record with Matt right around the time his second child was born, and I’ll never forget how excited and proud he was of the new arrival. It was clear that he was as committed to his family as he was to the family of musicians he worked with. His passing leaves a void in all of us and he will be dearly, dearly missed. My thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
