GROVELAND — Residents can keep holiday shopping green and local Saturday at the Makers Market at Veasey Memorial Park.
With an emphasis on upcycled and recycled handmade goods and products, the market underscores the beauty found in repurposed materials.
The market, hosted by the Pentucket Arts Foundation, features local artisans selling their works from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veasey Park is at 201 Washington St. Admission to the market is free. The event is held indoors; masks are required.
“I’m really excited about this year’s market,” said Anna Saraceno, an Arts Foundation member from West Newbury who developed and organized the event with fellow member Melissa Montello of Groveland.
“We have 43 vendors from all over the area,” Saraceno said, “selling everything from wearable art jewelry, cute crochet animals, antique prints and ephemera, leatherwork and ceramics to specialty health and beauty products and holiday decor.”
Now in its second year at Veasey Park, the market will include a more expansive Mini Makers Workshop, where children can create and wrap their own handmade gifts while their parents browse the market upstairs.
The four Mini Market projects are $5 each and consist of rolled beeswax candles, teacup holiday centerpieces, glass gem magnets and beaded jewelry.
Saraceno said the group is asking people to preregister their children at www.pentucketarts.org or drop in at the Mini Market while supplies last.
There will also be raffles for several limited edition works by artist Igor Medvedev (1931-2015). The series was donated to the foundation by a collector on Plum Island and has been authenticated and appraised by Park West Gallery.
Raffle tickets are $5 or six for $20, and the winner does not have to be present for the drawing.
There will also be a concessions table with homemade food, treats and beverages.
The Makers Market supports the Arts Foundation’s mission to promote the arts in the Pentucket Regional School District and to highlight creative makers living here.
“It started out as a fundraiser for the Pentucket Arts Foundation,” Sareceno noted. “But what I love about it is that we’re working to build connections between artists and small businesses and our community and by hosting our market at Veasey Park, we are supporting a worthy nonprofit within our region that values open spaces, outreach and sustainability practices.”
“We’ve all heard so much lately about supply chain issues and ethical problems with giant retailers,” she said. “It’s really nice to be able to support the small businesses right in our own community. I think it’s good for everyone.”
