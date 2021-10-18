WEST NEWBURY — Witches and warlocks were spotted circling the Indian Hill Reservoir in anticipation of a good, old-fashioned haunting at a nearby farm later this month.
The Pentucket Arts Foundation hosts its first Terror Trail in partnership with farmer John Elwell of Maple Crest Farm. The nonprofit arts foundation offers an evening of interactive performance art and creepy fun on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Maple Crest Farm, 102 Moulton St. The rain date is Sunday.
“It’s the spooky season and if you love being scared out of your wits, then you need to join us at Maple Crest Farm for one of the most terrifying walk-through experiences of the year,” said Josef Allen, a Pentucket Regional High School graduate and foundation member who is organizing the event along with fellow member Julie Malchow.
Those who dare are invited to walk along a trail lighted by jack-o-lanterns in a wooded section of Elwell’s farm, where, as Allen and Malchow describe it, “some unfortunate campers” have been lured into a cult that worships “a flesh-hungry spider queen and her children.”
Volunteer actors from the community and the high school portraying spooky characters from the ghastly scenario will pop out along the way to surprise and frighten the trail walkers. A bonfire and a covered area for seating, along with concessions available for purchase, await at the end of the trail-walking adventure.
Masks are encouraged but not required for this outdoor event. The trail itself may be difficult for people with mobility issues to navigate, but everyone is welcome to gather around the bonfire and seating area to swap bone-chilling stories. Since the goal is to provide a real scare to those who enjoy it, the foundation is billing this event as suitable for ages 12 and up, with parental discretion advised.
A couple of talented volunteers from the community are needed to help with make-up to turn their neighbor-actors into ghastly ghouls prior to the event. Anyone interested in lending a hand and being part of the spooky fun can register online at www.pentucketarts.org
Tickets to Terror Trail are $10 and can only be purchased at the event. Cash or credit/debt accepted. Proceeds raised at foundation events support the arts in the Pentucket Regional School District. Free parking is available at the farm.
Maple Crest Farm dates back to 1729. The Elwell family purchased the property in 1917. John Elwell and his wife, Carol, took over the farm in the late 1990s and planted their first Christmas tree and strawberry plants in 2002. They have expanded to include blueberries, raspberries, sunflowers, pumpkins and gourds. They also host small groups in their pavilion.
The arts foundation began partnering to promote local farms in 2018 when it hosted the Fairy Tale Hayride in the spring for preschool and early elementary school-aged children and their families at Long Hill Orchard on Main Street.
The hayride, during which participants are taken on a tractor-pulled wagon ride around the fields while watching brief vignettes of their favorite fairy tales performed by local actors, was canceled last year due to the pandemic lock down. The foundation hopes to bring it back next spring.
For the first time since its founding in 2003, the foundation will not hold its popular A cappella Night in November due to continued concerns about COVID-19. Fans can look forward to its return in November 2022 in the auditorium of the newly built high school.
To stay abreast of arts happenings in Pentucket, visit www.pentucketarts.org.
Terror Trail is supported through by the Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury Cultural Councils.
