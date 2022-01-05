WEST NEWBURY — Funeral services are planned for Friday at West Newbury Congregational Church on Main Street as the community says goodbye to a dedicated public servant.
Stephen “Steve” Arnold died Saturday, just days after his 79th birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Noreen Roche Arnold; daughters Lori Arnold and Karen Grant, and three grandsons.
Arnold, a West Newbury resident since he was 11, joined the Fire Department at 18. When he was forced to retire from the force — nearly half a century later in 2009 — he had risen to the rank of assistant fire chief and was a member of the Board of Fire Engineers.
Along with two other members of the department, Kenneth “Kippy” Berkenbush and Glenn Coffin, Arnold had to quit when the Select Board decided to impose a mandatory retirement age of 65 for firefighters in April 2009.
Retired Deputy Chief Berkenbush died in January 2019 and retired Assistant Chief Coffin died in November 2019.
At the time, the three veteran firefighters were among only five on the 35-person roster who regularly responded to fire calls during the day, so the decision to impose the state’s mandate regarding retirement was considered consequential.
Because call firefighters received certain benefits from the state’s retirement system, they were considered “a uniformed member of a paid fire department” for the purposes of the mandatory retirement age, an interpretation for which West Newbury’s town counsel, among others at the time, initially disagreed.
“That hurt big time,” recalled Raymond “Rock” Dower, who was fire chief at the time of the board’s vote.
When reached for comment Tuesday, Dower recalled the last fire he knocked down with Arnold, Berkenbush and Coffin: a mutual aid response in Merrimac.
The word was out about the forced retirement and following the fire, the chief in Merrimac at the time, Ralph Spencer, sent a note of thanks to Dower for his department’s help, with a copy sent to the Select Board in West Newbury, thanking them for sending their most senior firefighters.
Despite the controversy, Arnold continued to serve as a valuable resource for the department long after he retired. He had worked as a software engineer for Western Electric, later known as Lucent Technologies, for almost 40 years.
But his true passion was always anything firefighter related. As Fire Chief Michael Dwyer said this week, Arnold had simply always had a deep love for the West Newbury Fire Department, a fitting dedication since his childhood home was directly across from Central Fire Station on Main Street.
He was the youngest son of Charlie and Doris Arnold, who worked as a teacher for West Newbury Elementary School.
“Steve was a great assistant fire chief, he always had my back,” said Dower, who graduated from Pentucket High School a few years after Arnold did and considered him a dear friend.
He fondly recalled that, true to form, his friend developed his own system for conveying to others how intense any given fire was. He would rate it based on how many cigars he had smoked by the time the flames were extinguished.
“So a brush fire would be ‘one cigar’ – but when you had a ‘three or four cigar’ rating, well you had a pretty good fire going,” Dower said with a laugh.
The services start at 11 a.m. Friday. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to may make a donation “in memory of Stephen Arnold ‘’ to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center’s Division of Nephrology at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive or to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.
