BOSTON — The state’s top election official is predicting a lackluster turnout Tuesday when Massachusetts voters will go to the polls to pick a new governor and decide other statewide and congressional races.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said based on mail and early ballot returns, and other metrics, it doesn’t appear that turnout by the state’s voters will top the record-breaking 2018 midterms when more than 2.8 million people voted.
“The reality is if you look at all the opportunities that we have provided to people to vote so far, it doesn’t seem at this point that there’s tremendous enthusiasm in this election,” Galvin told reporters at a preelection briefing Monday.
He said there is a lack of competitive races on the ballot, with Democrats strongly favored to sweep most statewide offices, which could be a factor in the lack of interest from voters.
Overall, Galvin predicted about 2.2 million voters will cast ballots, which would be significantly lower than the last midterm election four years ago.
Despite a gubernatorial election that could see the first woman and openly gay candidate elected as governor, the first Black attorney general, and other political milestones, Galvin said based on inquiries his office has received voters seem more interested in studying details of four referendums on the ballot.
“It almost makes this election more like a midterm exam, than a midterm choice,” Galvin said.
More than 965,000 voters have already cast ballots through the mail or during early voting that ran from Oct. 22 through Friday. Galvin said more than 351,000 mail ballots have not been returned.
“Many of those voters may have chosen to vote early, or plan on voting in person tomorrow,” he said.
Galvin said mail ballots that haven’t yet been sent should be hand-delivered to ballot drop boxes or a city or town election office.
While mail ballots postmarked by Election Day can be counted until Wednesday, he said Postal Service delays means they might not arrive on time to be counted.
“If you do put it in the mail, you’re gonna take the risk that it may not be received in time,” Galvin said.
On Tuesday, voters head to the polls to choose a governor, attorney general, auditor and secretary of state and decide a host of other state, county and legislative races.
More than 4.8 million people are eligible to vote in Massachusetts, according to state election data. Democrats have a more than 3-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans.
The majority of the state’s voters, about 61%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Nationally, more than 35.5 million Americans have already cast their votes in the midterms, which will decide control of the U.S. House and Senate and shape the next two years of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency.
Republicans need to pick up a net of five seats to win a majority in the House, and they must flip a net of one seat in the Senate to take over the upper chamber.
Polls in Massachusetts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
