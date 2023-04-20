GEORGETOWN — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in the garage of an Andover Street home Thursday afternoon, preventing the flames from spreading.
No one was injured and the fire's cause is still being investigated, according to Fire Chief Matt McKay.
The fire broke out shortly before 4:30 p.m. in a two-story, single-family home at 200 Andover St., causing thick, heavy smoke, McKay said in a release.
Firefighters arrived within five minutes of receiving the call and quickly extinguished the fire, sparring the building from substantial damage and allowing the homeowners to continue living in the residence, he said. The family's name was not released.
Firefighters from Groveland and Newbury helped Georgetown fight the fire. Firefighters from Boxford, West Newbury, Newburyport and Rowley covered Georgetown's stations.
The fire's cause is being investigated by the Georgetown Police and Fire departments along with the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
It was the second fire in town in two days, McKay said.
“As they did yesterday as well, companies made a quick, aggressive attack on the seat of the fire and were able to keep damage to a minimum,” he said in the release. “I would also like to once again thank our reliable mutual aid partners for their support.”
