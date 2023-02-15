MERRIMAC — Firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire at a Brandy Brow Road home Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy smoke was coming from the garage as firefighters arrived at 268 Brandy Brow Road about 4:55 p.m., according to Chief Larry Fisher of the Merrimac Fire Department.
A fire engine from Amesbury and a ladder truck from Salisbury responded as Merrimac firefighters quickly stretched a hose through the house to the attached garage, extinguishing the flames by about 5:20 p.m., he said in a news release.
No one was injured and the fire's cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters' immediate response and ability to knock down the fire was attributed to having the fire station staffed. If it had not been staffed, the outcome would have been different, the release said.
Although there was an estimated $30,000 in damage to the garage and its contents, the flames did not spread to the house. A family of four living in the home will be able to remain, Fisher said.
He credited the homeowner for properly installing fire-rated wallboard on the walls and ceiling of the garage when it was converted to a workshop. That prevented the fire from spreading more quickly, Fisher said.
“Following proper building and fire codes is always beneficial to homeowners, and the proper installation of Sheetrock was essential in enabling us to contain this fire to the home’s garage,” Fisher said.
