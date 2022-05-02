GROVELAND — A three-alarm house fire displaced six people Monday evening on Center Street, destroying a two-car garage and two vehicles.
The blaze at the two-family, two-story home at 182 Center St. was called in at 6:05 p.m., according to Groveland fire officials. The flames were knocked down by 6:37 p.m. and the fire declared under control at 7:22 p.m.
But there was significant smoke, fire and water damage to the building, including destruction of the two-car garage and two vehicles inside.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from West Newbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Amesbury, Merrimac, Lawrence, Haverhill, Georgetown, Boxford and Topsfield, as well as Trinity EMS ambulance service. The fire chiefs from Newbury, West Newbury and Lawrence assisted at the fire scene.
Acting Groveland Fire Chief Daniel Briscoe praised volunteer fire crews for their immediate response, with his on-call firefighters arriving at the burning building within minutes.
"Our firefighters worked quickly and aggressively to save this home from becoming a total loss," he said in a release.
"I want to also thank our extensive and dedicated mutual aid partners who came into Groveland not only to help work the fire scene but also to provide station coverage during the incident," Briscoe added. "Mutual aid is a vital resource for our fire departments in the Merrimack Valley."
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire with assistance from the Groveland Police and Fire departments as well as the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit. Groveland's building inspector and Municipal Electric Department assisted with utilities connected to the home as did National Grid Gas.
The entire house is uninhabitable until repairs can be made. No residents or first responders were injured.
The six displaced residents are staying with family members. At least one rabbit was rescued from the home.
The origin and cause of the fire were not available Monday evening.
School Street was closed in both directions from about 6 to 7 p.m. as firefighters battled the blaze.
