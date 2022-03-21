WEST NEWBURY — The Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts (GCFM) has extended its scholarship deadline to April 1. The GCFM offers scholarships for undergraduate students — including high school seniors who will be freshmen in the fall and graduate students who will be attending accredited colleges and universities.
Scholarships are available for students majoring in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design or architecture, conservation, forestry, agronomy, city planning, environmental studies, land management, botany, biology and allied subjects.
Applicants must have maintained a legal residence in Massachusetts for at least one year, have a minimum “B” average (3.0 on a 4.0 scale), have good character, and have financial need.
There are 11 scholarships available. Only one application is required per student. The GCFM Scholarship Committee determines a student’s eligibility based on a completed application package.
The GCFM application form and financial aid form are in PDF format and can be filled-in via computer using Adobe Acrobat Reader.
All applications must include the GCFM application form, financial aid form, school transcript(s), essay, list of activities, and one-page letters of recommendation.
The winners are announced later this spring, with official recognition of the GCFM scholarship winners made at the close of the fiscal year on June 30. For further information email gcfmscholarship@aol.com
