NEWBURYPORT — Global Oil representatives will likely get an earful Oct. 25 when they show for a City Council public hearing on whether Global’s vacant gas station is a public nuisance.
“Yes, Global plans to attend the meeting,” company spokesperson Catie Kerns said Friday in an email.
If the council deems the dormant gas station, at the corner of State and High streets, a nuisance, it could lead to the eventual sale and redevelopment of the property.
Ever since the gas station closed May 7, 2018, the unused site has become an irritant to neighbors and a blighted area of concern for city officials.
The property has not been maintained – until this summer, when high weeds were cut after neighbors complained – and the sidewalks are not shoveled in the winter. Until Jersey barriers were recently placed along the High Street entrance, the station was used as a cut-thru for motorists avoiding traffic lights.
Kerns, in the same email, said after receiving word from the city that residents and officials were concerned about the site, the company took “immediate action to clean up the vegetation and install barriers.”
Residents recently voiced their displeasure in the form of an online petition asking the City Council to identify the business as a public nuisance that creates a danger to children and the community.
“For more than three years this former Mobil gas station, now owned by Global Oil, has been an eyesore and a public safety hazard. It has become a site for public urination, used hypodermic needles, empty liquor bottles, and many other trespasses,” the petition reads.
The petition calls for the demolition and removal of the gas station and its underground tanks. As of Tuesday afternoon, 386 people had signed the petition.
“We want it to go away,” said Marc Cendron, who lives two houses away from the site.
But, Kerns said, “Unfortunately, the site has strict deed restrictions that limit the redevelopment. We are working to try and modify these restrictions to allow for uses approvable by the city.”
The deed restrictions are in the form of a 2010 agreement between Exxon/Mobil Oil Corp. and Global Oil registered in Essex County. Kearns did not specify which deed restrictions stopped the company from tearing down the building. But the agreement includes a “covenant against residential use” and states that Global Oil “will not at any time hereafter seek to or cause any application to be made to the relevant local governing authorities to amend the zoning of the property to use which includes any residential use.”
If Global Oil breaches any deed restrictions, including the covenant against residential use, Exxon/Mobil Oil can repurchase the property, according to the deed agreement.
But according to neighbors, the deed restrictions do not prevent Global Oil from tearing down the building and fuel pump islands, removing underground tanks and cleaning up the property.
Cendron said the agreement was between two oil companies and does not prevent the city from enforcing its nuisance ordinance – something he and others hope happens as a result of the upcoming public hearing.
City Council President Jared Eigerman, who lives close to the site, outlined the public hearing this way: “With guidance from the city solicitor, I plan to have staff go first, then take the owner’s testimony, then take public testimony, then ask the council to deliberate.”
Eigerman called the meeting a “quasi-adjudicatory meeting” that follows a specific Massachusetts General Law (Chapter 139, Section 1). The law states that the council can deem the property a nuisance to the neighborhood, or dangerous, paving the way for the city to order “prescribing its disposition, alteration or regulation.”
“These quasi-adjudicatory meetings by the council are very rare. I know of only one in the past few years, when we had to consider a special permit for Anna Jaques Hospital under a quirk of the Newburyport Zoning Code,” Eigerman wrote.
Cendron said he and others have built a wave of momentum that will eventually force action and removal of the station.
“I have high hopes,” Cendron said of the upcoming public hearing.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
