NEWBURYPORT — City Marshall Mark Murray had a lot to smile about when the Newburyport Police Department promoted its second sergeant this year at the City Council meeting Monday night.
John Gavin has been with the department for 11 years and said he was grateful for the promotion from patrolman to sergeant. He succeeds Sgt. William Steeves, who retired earlier this month.
“I just want to thank everyone for putting this through and I really appreciate it,” he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said Gavin is the second patrolman elevated to sergeant in 2022 after Megan Tierney was promoted earlier this year.
“We have a lot of up-and-coming officers that we are really looking forward to promoting and putting into these roles. I know that John is going to be amazing at it,” Reardon said.
Murray said he was proud to have the 36-year-old Gavin on his staff, which he added is getting younger these days.
“I believe he is going to have a long and prosperous career. This probably isn’t his first stop here and I am sure he will move-move up down the road,” he said.
Gavin had his new badge “pinned” on his uniform Monday night by his 6-year-old son, Josh.
The city native graduated from Newburyport High School with the Class of 2004 and said he enjoyed his brief promotion ceremony surrounded by his family in front of the City Council.
“It was a great experience,” Gavin said.
Murray told the City Council he believes Gavin will go on to a great career in department leadership and Reardon said he was very excited about the new sergeant’s promotion.
“I can’t wait to see what he does in the role,” Reardon said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
