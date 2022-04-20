AMESBURY — Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center CEO Suzanne Dubus on Tuesday chided state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, for writing a character letter for a local man accused of strangling a woman and threatening a baby.
Jeremy Poisson, 28, avoided jail time on April 8 after admitting a judge or jury could find him guilty of multiple domestic violence offenses. In March, he was charged with strangulation/suffocation, assault and battery on a family/household member and intimidating a witness. Following his arraignment, Poisson was found too dangerous to be released on bail due to the seriousness of the charges.
Before Judge Richard Mori decided to continue the charges without a finding for 18 months he referenced Vargas’ letter vouching for Poisson’s character.
Days later, Vargas apologized for writing the letter for Poisson calling it a “poor decision,” a decision he made after the full details of the situation were withheld from him by Poisson’s attorney, James Hetu.
“While I was misled by the defense attorney, I nevertheless take full responsibility for not doing my own due diligence. I have long been an advocate against domestic violence and had I been provided all the details of this case, I would have never written the letter,” Vargas wrote in a statement last week.
Hetu did not respond to an email sent by a Daily News reporter after his office requested the reporter contact him in that manner.
On Tuesday, Dubus released her own letter, writing to the editor that she was “shocked” to learn Vargas penned a character letter for a man found too dangerous to be afforded bail while awaiting trial on domestic violence charges.
“This is a learning opportunity for all of us. We can see in this case the power of a character letter, and that should be paired with responsibility for fully understanding that character,” Dubus wrote.
“In a case of domestic violence, it is quite common for someone who uses violence against a partner behind closed doors to be known otherwise as an exemplary member of society and seen as kind and caring with friends or coworkers. Understanding the dynamics of domestic violence and the signs of abuse, especially higher risk factors, can make all the difference and even save lives,” she continued.
Dubus later commended Vargas for “rethinking” his support.
In a written statement Vargas released Tuesday, reiterated that he was mislead by Poisson’s attorney and would not have written the character letter had he known all the allegations or facts of the case.
“The request for the letter of reference that my office received stated that an allegation on a constituent was withdrawn and recanted, without stating what the allegation or details were — specifically leaving out domestic violence and strangulation. If the request would have disclosed that this was a strangulation or domestic violence situation, I would have never written the letter,” Vargas wrote.
Vargas went on to state that has long been an advocate against domestic violence and know how often survivors recant their stories.
“And therefore would have immediately declined the request if the details were provided to me. While I was misled by the defense attorney, I nevertheless take full responsibility for not doing my own due diligence,’ Vargas wrote. “I appreciate the vital work of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center and have reached out to them as well as other organizations and survivors to work with them to best support survivors in our community.”
In the original letter, Vargas wrote that he and Poisson went to Haverhill High School together and volunteered for multiple projects in the community. One of them was organizing a basketball tournament between law enforcement officials and area youths, while others involved area cleanup efforts.
“Throughout my time knowing Jeremy, I have known him to be a kind, thoughtful and creative person This is why at this time I am happy to speak to his character,” Vargas wrote.
Back on April, 8, Mori said it was virtually unheard of for a state representative or state senator to write a character reference for a person facing such serious charges.
Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said she was “at a loss of words” as to why Vargas would write a letter and suggested he did so not knowing Poisson was being held without bail after a judge found him too dangerous to be released while awaiting trial.
Hetu told Mori that Vargas wrote the letter knowing full well his client was being held without bail.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
