ROWLEY — The Genealogy Club and the Knitting and Crocheting Group will meet this week at Rowley Public Library.
The Genealogy Club gathers Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Local History Room, where like-minded researchers can use the library’s resources, share ideas, and make progress on uncovering family stories.
No experience is necessary. Although an expert will not be available, others can help new participants get started. The club meets the second Wednesday of each month.
The library is available to help virtually – questions can be sent to history@rowleylibrary.org. The library's databases are also available – HeritageQuest Online can be accessed from home using a Rowley library card. Ancestry.com is available to use in the library.
The Knitting and Crocheting Group will meet Thursday and also Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day in the library's large meeting room.
People can drop in for the entire two hours or whenever they can. All experience levels are welcome – everyone helps each other.
The group will continue to meet twice a month. Check the library's calendar for future dates. To be placed on the mailing list for group updates and reminders, email info@rowleylibrary.org.
The library is at 141 Main St. For more information, check the calendar at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
