GEORGETOWN — Each household across the country can receive four free COVID-19 at-home test kits that will be shipped directly to their home at no cost. To receive the free test kits, residents can visit www.covid19tests.gov and enter contact information and mailing address. The Georgetown Council on Aging is also able to place orders for residents. In addition to providing assistance with COVID-19 test kits, the COA has received a donation of free test kits from AgeSpan that are available for distribution to local residents. The COA is also able to assist in scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots. For assistance, call the Georgetown COA at 978-352-5726.
