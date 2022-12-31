GEORGETOWN — Through the generosity of residents and businesses, local firefighters collected more than 3,500 toys for Toys for Tots this holiday season.
On Dec. 4, members of the Georgetown Fire Department and Santa Claus drove across town to collect new toys as part of the 27th annual Santa Tour, according to a release from the department. They covered more than 65 miles over 11 hours.
The 3,539 items collected included 46 bicycles donated by the Donahue family of North Street and members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Georgetown. Many residents also brought toys to the fire station during the month.
The tour was supported by nearly 70 volunteers, including members of the Georgetown Police and Highway departments, the town’s schools, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and G. Mello Disposal.
Freedom Pest Control, the main sponsor, provided sweatshirts for the volunteers while Georgetown Cafe supplied breakfast and the Morrison family and Olympia Kennels brought lunch. Levia and the Cheesecake Factory of Peabody provided dinner and dessert.
Chuck Savage, the town’s acting fire chief, praised supporters of the toy drive.
“Each year, I become more and more proud of our small community’s overwhelming generosity during this beloved tradition,” Savage said.
“I extend a sincere thank-you to all the residents, businesses and volunteers for all they did to support this wonderful initiative,” he added. “Their kindness undoubtedly made a positive impact on a child in need this holiday season.”
Santa has visited town since the mid-1990s while accompanied by Georgetown Fire Department vehicles and members, greeting children and their parents on the Santa Tour. Toys for Tots is a foundation started by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Georgetown Fire says it is the largest supplier of toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation in Essex County. Over the years, the department has collected nearly 80,000 toys for children who might otherwise go without a gift on Christmas, the release said.
