GEORGETOWN — The community is mourning the death of Georgetown High School assistant football Coach Nelson Curet after he was shot and killed in Boston over the weekend.
Curet, 30, was one of two victims of a double shooting just after midnight Saturday on McGreevey Way in the Mission Hill neighborhood, according to media reports. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
The second victim, whose name was not released, suffered injuries not believed to be life threatening, the reports said.
Margaret Ferrick, superintendent of Georgetown Public Schools, announced Curet’s death in a statement Monday, saying he was “killed in an incident in Boston” but did not disclose further details about his death.
“The district is extremely saddened to hear of this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Coach Curet,” she said. “We ask that our community members keep Coach Curet’s loved ones in their thoughts during this time.”
Football coach Mike Hill, Georgetown High School Principal Jeff Carovillano and Ferrick met with students and families involved in the football program for support Sunday, the statement said. School adjustment counselor Beth Daly has been made available to assist students and school employees in wake of the tragedy.
Hill spoke of Curet’s impact on the school community.
“Nelson was an integral member of the Georgetown football family,” Hill said in the news release. “The impact that he had on the students is immeasurable. His commitment to the support and development of the young men in the Georgetown community was bar none. We hold his family, children, the Mount Ida community, and all that knew him in our thoughts.”
A funeral service for Curet will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at William F. Spencer & Son Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway, South Boston. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 427 Cummins Highway, Boston.
The school district is arranging transportation so members of the football team can attend the funeral. Further details will be released as they become available, the district said.
Police continue to investigate the double shooting and no arrests have been made, the reports said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
Daily News night editor Doug Ireland contributed to this report.
