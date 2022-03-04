SALISBURY — A group of students and staff from Amesbury High School took a chilly dip in the water at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation to help out the Special Olympics Friday afternoon.
Amesbury High School interim principal, Dr. Danielle Ricci was one member of a crew of 15 of her staff and students who took a Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics Massachusetts after school on Friday.
The Amesbury High School Student Council had set a goal of $2,500 to raise for the Special Olympics Massachusetts this year, and it had already taken in $2,845 by Friday afternoon.
Ricci was joined by post graduate life skills teacher Sarah Luz, members of the Student Council and their advisor Jean Brockmyre during Friday's plunge.
The water off of Salisbury Beach was an invigorating 34° Friday, according to Ricci, who added that she and Luz committed to staying immersed one minute for every $100 raised.
"It really was great. The kids were running and splashing and they had a blast," Ricci said.
Ricci added that she swims off the Salisbury coast on a weekly basis.
"This is normal for me," she said.
According to the Student Council's Polar Plunge website, the fundraising swims help to pay for inclusive experiences for over 14,000 Special Olympics athletes as well as more than 15,000 volunteers in the state.
Ricci said she is very proud of her students and staff for helping Special Olympians on Friday.
"They really rallied for a great cause," Ricci said.
