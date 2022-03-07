SALISBURY — A group of students and staff from Amesbury High School took a chilly dip in the water at Salisbury Beach State Reservation on Friday afternoon to help Special Olympics.
Interim Principal Danielle Ricci was among 15 staff and students who participated in the Polar Plunge after school to raise money for Special Olympics Massachusetts.
The student council had set a goal of raising $2,500 for Special Olympics and it had already taken in $2,845 by Friday afternoon.
Ricci was joined by postgraduate life skills teacher Sarah Luz, members of the student council and their adviser, Jean Brockmyre.
The water off Salisbury Beach was an invigorating 34 degrees, according to Ricci, who added that she and Luz committed to staying immersed one minute for every $100 raised.
“It really was great. The kids were running and splashing and they had a blast,” Ricci said.
Ricci added that she swims off the Salisbury coast on a weekly basis.
“This is normal for me,” she said.
The fundraising swims help to pay for inclusive experiences for more than 14,000 Special Olympics athletes as well as more than 15,000 volunteers in the state, according to the student council’s Polar Plunge website.
Ricci said she is very proud of her students and staff for helping Special Olympians on Friday.
“They really rallied for a great cause,” Ricci said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.