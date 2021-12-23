NEWBURYPORT — Two months after selling Giuseppe’s, his iconic Low Street eatery, so he could spend more time with his family and travel, Giuseppe Masia was in the narrow, aromatic kitchen Wednesday afternoon checking on a vat of his special red sauce with chef Alex Dionisio.
Masia, 65, has been coming into his former business regularly since he sold it to area restaurateurs Mark Audette and Robert Hartley on Oct. 20.
For a person supposedly retired, Masia admitted he was still working hard making sure the restaurant’s takeout operations ran smoothly through Christmas.
For a man who has been working tirelessly since opening Giuseppe’s 26 years ago, quitting cold turkey was not in the cards. Instead, he was going through what he called a “slow detachment” from his “baby.”
The Sardinia native opened Giuseppe’s with his wife at the time, Nancy Masia, on Oct. 29, 1995, and they were eventually joined by daughters Elisabetta and Caterina.
Even after the couple split, she still worked at the restaurant as general manager. Their daughters also remained at the restaurant throughout its run.
The Masias are the only employees not sticking around with new co-owners Audette and Hartley. Audette owns The Deck in Salisbury and The Village in Essex. Hartley and his wife, Kelli, own Port Pizza & Subs in Market Basket Plaza.
“It’s in good hands,” Masia said.
Part of that confidence comes knowing Audette and Hartley, who were both in the restaurant Wednesday afternoon, will not be messing with success. In other words, they will not be changing the restaurant’s recipes or menu.
“We haven’t changed a thing. Why screw around with it?” Audette said in an interview earlier this week.
Eventually, Masia will spend more time tinkering on motorcycles and his prized Vespa scooter in his Salisbury garage and traveling back to Italy to spend more time with his extended family. While running Giuseppe’s, he could only afford a five-day trip to the old country, not enough time he said to thoroughly enjoy his stay.
“That’s no fun,” Masia said.
Still, the decision to retire and sell the business was a tough one, Masia said, adding that he was feeling a wide range of emotions as he slowly loosened the grip on the reins.
“It was not an easy decision,” he said.
But once he made his decision to put not only the restaurant but the building, located at 257A Low St., on the market, it only took a week before Hartley expressed interest. Hartley then turned to Audette, who quickly jumped onboard.
Audette declined to say how much he paid for the business but said he purchased the property for $1.8 million in a transaction that was consummated in only days. The building was recently assessed at $841,500, according to the city’s online assessor’s database.
Over the course of 26 years, Giuseppe’s has become a beloved restaurant for thousands of Newburyporters who fell in love with the restaurant’s consistent and authentic Italian cuisine. Masia said the secret is keeping it simple and sticking close to the recipes he inherited from his mother.
“No confusion,” Masia said.
Asked what his favorite dish was, Masia said it had to be his Northeast lobster ravioli with shrimp scaloppine in red sauce.
As for being beloved in Newburyport and beyond, Masia said he was touched by the outpouring of support he received over the years and in the last few months when he announced his retirement.
“It makes me feel great,” Masia said. “Newburyport is a great city. We have a relationship, a very honest relationship between me and them.”
Giuseppe’s dining room will be closed until Monday. Regular business hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday, according to its website.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
