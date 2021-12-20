NEWBURYPORT — Two months after area restaurateur Mark Audette bought the iconic Low Street eatery Giuseppe's, the transition has been so smooth that nothing has changed, including the business hours and employees.
"Everybody stayed, which is awesome," Audette said Monday.
Audette, who own The Deck restaurant in Salisbury and The Village in Essex, brought along Robert and Kelli Hartley as business partners. The Hartleys own and operate Port Pizza & Subs in the nearby Market Basket Plaza.
Robert Harley said he has moved over to Giuseppe's where he handles day-to-day operations while his wife remains at Port Pizza.
"It feels fantastic," he said, adding that it was also "nerve-wracking" to take over such a treasured business.
Another thing that has not changed is the menu. Giuseppe's features a full-service restaurant menu with takeout and a wide selection of premade entrees, sides and bread.
"We haven't changed a thing. Why screw around with it?" Audette said.
Word of the sale was instantly lauded by longtime supporters who said they were thrilled a Newburyport staple would remain in good hands and feature the same recipes.
"Love their premade dinners. Have been buying them for years. Great food for right after a soccer game or for someone who is on the mend!" Tracey Glynn of Newburyport wrote on Facebook in response to a Daily News of Newburyport reporter's question.
"This makes me so happy! I was so afraid we would lose a place we love so much," Michelle Hastings also wrote on Facebook.
Megan Staples of Byfield called Giuseppe's a Newburyport "gem."
"Their food is delicious – the chicken piccata is the best I’ve ever eaten – and the staff are so warm and friendly. It’s rare these days to walk into a restaurant that feels like home," Staples wrote on Facebook.
Nathan Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said the city is "lucky to have a reasonably priced and delicious Italian eatery."
"Their business has created many memories for our community," he said. "While we are sorry to see the longtime owners move on, we are excited to see (the new owners) step in to continue the success and maintain the special sauce."
The deal, Audette said, came to fruition when he learned Giuseppe's owner Giuseppe Masia was looking to retire after 25 years of running the restaurant. Robert Hartley caught wind of the news and was able to connect Masia with him.
"it was extremely smooth from start to finish," Audette said.
Audette declined to say how much he paid for the business but said he purchased the property, 257A Low St., for $1.8 million in a transaction that was consummated in days. The building was recently assessed at $841,500, according to the city's online assessor's database.
Robert Hartley admitted the transition, which was finalized on Oct. 21, was intentionally kept quiet out of loyalty to the Masia family. He also said he had enormous respect for what Masia and his family were able to build at Giuseppe's and called it an honor to carry on a longstanding tradition and keep thousands of loyal patrons happy.
"It's authentic and organic," Hartley said of his admiration.
The Hartleys' decision to take on another restaurant comes as Port Pizza & Subs has been thriving. Robert Hartley said the pizza place has been widely accepted by the community which has supported it through the worst of COVID-19 restrictions and beyond.
"Thing are going well," Robert Hartley said.
A phone call to Masia to learn his future plans was not returned in time for this report.
Giuseppe's is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed Sunday, according to its website.
