NEWBURYPORT — Imagine Studios new first Fridays monthly community open mic nights begin with a fundraiser: "Give Peace a Chance!" This is a a night of music to benefit the people of Ukraine. The program begins at 7 p.m., May 6, at The People's Cafe', 64 Purchase St., Newburyport. Donations will support Ukrainian refugees and aid groups. Open mic participants are asked to share peace-themed songs, poems or stories. Vaccinations or masks required. Performer preregistration requested by emailing: kristine@imaginestudios.org or calling 978-834-0367. Check out Imagine Studios on Facebook.
