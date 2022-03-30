NEWBURYPORT — Global Companies LLC plans to remove tanks from the vacant gas station at 107 State St. and clean up the site in preparation for future residential use.
This news comes fives months after the City Council called Global in for a state law Chapter 139 common nuisance hearing.
The initial hearing was called after neighbors wrote to the council last summer. The neighbors outlined issues at the site that included overgrown weeds and a lack of grounds maintenance, sidewalks not being cleared of snow and ice in the winter, illegal public parking, and use of the site by motorists as a cut-through to avoid a traffic light.
On Oct. 25, Global representatives apologized for neglecting to maintain the site, outlined steps to address maintenance issues, and committed to finding a way for the site to be used for residential purposes.
The property, which Global acquired in 2010 from ExxonMobil Corp., has a deed restriction that prohibits residential uses.
In December, the City Council authorized an agreement between the city and Global, setting a goal of May 31 for modifying the deed restriction. In authorizing the agreement, the city terminated its common nuisance hearing “without prejudice,” meaning the city could seek to declare the property a “nuisance” again in the future if necessary.
On Monday, Newburyport attorney Jeffrey Roelofs, who has represented Global throughout these proceedings, said the company has been actively working with ExxonMobil these past few months to modify the deed restriction.
The gas company has verbally agreed to modify it the restriction if Global is able to get the site cleaned up under the state’s Chapter 21E residential cleanup standards.
“Based upon that representation by ExxonMobil, Global has decided to move forward with the removal of the tanks on the property and whatever remediation is necessary to accomplish residential cleanup standards under the state program,” Roelofs said, noting that Global could have put the cleanup on the prospective buyer instead.
Residents can expect to see workers assessing the site this week and next week, the attorney said.
Global plans to submit applications to the city’s Fire Department, seeking permission to remove the tanks.
Once the company receives the permits, Global expects the work to take between four and six weeks, Roelofs said.
Global has also been actively working with brokers to market the property and has been in discussions with several interested buyers.
The company expects to have a final package of offers within the next week or two, Roelofs said.
Once Global identifies a prospective buyer, the company will have 30 days to sign a purchase-and-sale agreement. At that point, the prospective buyer would take the lead on any zoning work associated with the proposed project, the attorney explained.
“Generally speaking, things are going great, I think,” Roelofs said.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid asked about safety precautions as the tanks are removed.
Roelofs explained that workers will follow state safety standards, which aim to not only protect neighbors of the site, but the workers as well.
Before the tanks are removed, Global will notify neighbors within the immediate vicinity of the work, he said. The city will also receive notice.
Zeid also asked what the state of the site will be after the tanks are removed.
Roelofs said it would depend on what the data reveals about the site. It’s not yet clear if Global will remove the building on the site, or if that will be left for a future developer to deal with.
Councilor at large Bruce Vogel shared Zeid’s concern about what happens after the tanks are removed. Roelofs agreed to find out more about that process and report back to city officials.
Also on Monday, council President Heather Shand introduced an order seeking to authorize a settlement agreement between the city and the Institution for Savings following a Land Court appeal of the Planning Board’s decision in March 2021 to reject the bank’s expansion plans.
Neighbors of the bank continue to speak out against a possible settlement, reiterating concerns about the massing and scale of the proposed 93 State St. expansion.
The order will be reviewed further in a Committee on General Government and Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Committee on General Government will also discuss an order introduced March 14 seeking to establish an ad hoc committee to focus on the reuse of the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. and an order introduced Feb. 14 amending the allocation of proceeds from the sale of the former Kelley School.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.