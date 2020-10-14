NEWBURY — Town officials looked at possible solutions to lighting and traffic concerns at the new golf center Wednesday during the continuation of a joint public hearing of the Selectboard and Planning Board.
PGA professional Erik Sorensen, president of Newbury Golf Center & Ice Cream on Scotland Road, said in the 47 days the facility has been open "over 750,000 golf balls have been hit" and multiple high schools and college teams have used the center for practice.
"It's been busy," he said.
Sorensen was originally issued a special permit to construct the facility in November 2017, but issues soon arose when a subcontractor illegally removed a large section of trees beyond the permitted work area.
In August, Sorensen received provisional approval for an application for modifications to that special permit. The public hearing Wednesday was a continuation of that meeting.
As part of the temporary occupancy permit received in August, Sorensen agreed not to turn on any exterior lights except on the pro shop/ice cream building.
In the meantime, town officials and Sorensen are looking to find a lighting expert not previously involved with the project to find the right lights so they do not cast into any abutters' homes.
During the public comment portion, Dale Williams of 12 Scotland Heights said he was worried about golf center employees walking to their cars in the dark due to a lack of exterior lighting. His concerns were shared by Selectboard member Michael Doyle.
Another issue is the traffic the center is likely to bring and the placement of the facility's driveway, which is along a bend on Scotland Road.
Police Chief John Lucey proposed a traffic study of the area, which is in a 45 mph zone. He said reducing the speed limit to 40 mph "would be appropriate."
Abutter Jeanine Cunningham of 143 Scotland Road reminded Lucey that many people do not abide by the 45 mph speed limit and drive 50 to 60 mph down the road.
Other suggestions included putting more signs on the road to alert drivers of the facility's entrance, but Lucey advised against it.
"When signage becomes too much, it becomes white noise," he said. "Putting up more signs saying, 'Caution: traffic entering and exiting' — it has a limited effect, I think."
The meeting ran two hours and officials agreed that the next steps would be finding a lighting consultant so a peer review can take place, and looking into a possible traffic study of Scotland Road.
Project engineer Michael Laham of The Morin-Cameron Group will set up a meeting with Conservation Commission officials to discuss any remaining concerns about soils and stormwater areas.
The Selectboard and Planning Board agreed to continue the public hearing Nov. 10. The Selectboard will meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. and the public hearing will begin at 7:15 p.m., officials said.
