NEWBURYPORT — Returning for its second year on Nov. 2, the year’s Turkey Classic — an annual golf tournament created on a whim by members of the Greater Newburyport Dads Club — will benefit the Knights of Columbus Charitable Fund and bring Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.
The Turkey Classic will tee off at 8:30 a.m. on the first Saturday in November at Apple Hill Golf Course in East Kingston, New Hampshire.
Stephen Lundquist, owner of the golf course, donated $150 in prizes to the event last year and has offered to help in various ways again this year.
This year’s fundraising goal is $10,000. Tickets start at $135 for a single ticket and $540 for a team of four.
To register for the event, donate prizes for the raffle, become a sponsor or volunteer, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-turkey-classic-tickets-164757615463.
For more information, contact Matthew Blanchette at 978-697-5135.
